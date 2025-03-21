Anupama Solanki on her character in 'Jamuniya': Doing comedy for the first time

Mumbai, March 21 (IANS) Actress Anupama Solanki will soon be seen in Shemaroo TV's "Jamuniya". Excited about her role in the show, she confessed that it is the most ambitious and long-awaited project of her career.

Anupama said, "We started discussing this project with the casting team back in September, but I was finalised for this Shemaroo Umang TV show, Jamuniya, in November. I signed the final agreement with Shoonya Square Production House in December, and now the shoot has officially started in February 2025. I am extremely excited about my upcoming show, Shemaroo Jamuniya."

She further mentioned that the show revolves around how our society is obsessed with fair complexion. She stated, "People are judged based on their skin colour, and this madness is especially evident in the entertainment industry, where TV and film actresses go to great lengths to achieve fair skin. Many undergo skin whitening treatments, use fairness creams, and even opt for cosmetic surgeries to attain the so-called perfect fair complexion."

Talking about her character in "Jamuniya", Anupama revealed "For the first time in my career, I am playing a comedy character. In my previous shows, such as Nath Krishna Aur Gauri Ki Kahani and Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai on Sony TV and Dangal TV, I portrayed vamp roles. But in this new show, the audience will get to see multiple shades of my character. It is a complete comedy with a colourful and entertaining storyline."

"Fortunately, in real life, I am a very positive person who loves to laugh and joke, so that will help me bring this character to life. My role is a primary character in the show—someone who does planning and plotting, but in a comic way. I’m sure the audience will love my vibrant new avatar, and for the first time, they will see me in a modern, upmarket look," she added.

Anupama has previously been a part of shows like "Yeh Hai Mohabbatien", "Nath - Krishna Aur Gauri Ki Kahani", and "Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai".

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.