Anupam Kher shares his hilarious singing encounter with a street performer in Munich

Mumbai, April 3 (IANS) Veteran actor Anupam Kher shared a hilarious moment from his trip to Munich, where he had an unexpected singing encounter with a street performer.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the actor posted a video of the fun interaction as he joined in for the impromptu performance. In the post, Kher recounted a hilarious encounter with a street performer, Thomas Scholl, who was caught off guard by the actor’s request to sing.

The 'Special 26' actor revealed he approached the street performer, asking if he could join in and sing. The performer, clearly unaware of who Kher was, mistakenly assumed he was a well-known singer and agreed. As he began to sing, the performer tried to figure out the language of the song while also processing the shock of Kher's less-than-stellar singing skills.

For the caption, Anupam Kher wrote, “Hilarious Encounter In Munich: I requested a street performer, #ThomasScholl in #Munich, Germany, if I could sing. He thought I was some well known singer. So he let me sing. While he was trying to find out the language of my song and also getting over the shock of my bad singing, a fellow Indian came to take a selfie with me.”

“Seeing that, he asked me if I was some famous singer who has fans? Before I could answer that he laughed loudly and muttered something in German! I am sure he must have said, “How could he have fans with that kind of singing!!” Jai Ho! #KuchBhiHoSaktaHai,” he added.

On the work front, the 70-year-old has recently announced his directorial venture, "Tanvi The Great." Anupam Kher is set to make his directorial comeback with this film, 22 years after his debut film, “Om Jai Jagadish.”

On Tuesday, he shared a video of him reflecting on his journey in the cinema. Alongside the clip, he wrote, “Tanvi the Great—The Journey: My film #TanviTheGreat is ready! Time to slowly tell the world about film! Not sure how to start publicity of this. Marketing people are different and were giving good tips! But I thought the film story was fictional! But our tanvi is not imaginary! He is real!.”

“That is why publicity should also be real. So, here's my conversation with you. Directly!! I don't know why my eyes were teary while talking. Actually, I know it! But I will tell that story sometime in the future. But of course before the release of the movie! So, let's listen and share! #TanviTheGreat #Courage,” Kher added.

