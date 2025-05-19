Anupam Kher announces release date for his film ‘Tanvi The Great’

Mumbai, May 19 (IANS) Veteran actor Anupam Kher has officially announced the release date of his much-anticipated film ‘Tanvi The Great.’

The actor took to Instagram to unveiling the first poster of the film featuring debutante Shubhangi Dutt. In the poster, Shubhangi, who plays the titular role, is seen standing alongside a group of army personnel, with the national flag prominently displayed in the background. Announcing the film’s release, Anupam wrote, “They called her different, but she never saw that as a weakness. While the world tried to fit her into boxes, she chose to break them, one by one. #TanviTheGreat is a reminder that being different doesn't make you less, it makes you unstoppable. Unveiling the first poster of Tanvi The Great - a story of strength, dreams, and unstoppable courage. Meet Tanvi in cinemas on 18th July.”

‘Tanvi The Great” also stars Iain Glen, Boman Irani, Jackie Shroff, Arvind Swami, Pallavi Joshi, Karan Tacker, Nasser, and Shubhangi. Directed by Anupam Kher, the film is produced by Kher Studios and NFDC, in association with Lower Middle Class Corporation. The release date will be announced soon.

The emotional drama had its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival 2025. The film was showcased at the Marché du Film. In the film, the ‘Special 26’ actor will be seen playing the role of Col. Pratap Raina in his directorial venture. While introducing his character, Anupam Kher opened up about the challenges of wearing two hats as both an actor and a director for his film “Tanvi The Great.”

He shared the difficulties of balancing both roles, revealing how the experience pushed him creatively.

Talking about playing Col. Pratap Raina in the movie, Anupam Kher shared, “The most difficult thing is to act and direct a film simultaneously. Luckily, I was surrounded by an extremely experienced technical team and a brilliant set of actors. They made my job slightly easy. Otherwise, Col. Pratap Raina is complexed. But he changes. And that change hopefully formulates his performance in #TanviTheGreat. Watch it and then decide.”

“Tanvi The Great” is slated to hit theatres on 18th July.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.