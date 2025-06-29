Anshula Kapoor on being eliminated from The Traitors: 'I was excited to go home'

Mumbai, June 29 (IANS) The season one of the reality show "The Traitors" has reached its final leg. This week five contestants — Anshula Kapoor, Janvee Gaur, Elnaaz Norouzi, Sufi Motiwala, and Jannat Zubair have been eliminated from the show hosted by Karan Johar.

Speaking about her elimination during an exclusive conversation with IANS, Anshula said, "Actually, when I was voted out, my gut never once told me that Elnaz could be a traitor. I defended her strongly, though not all of it was shown on TV. I think that influenced people who were on the fence about me—they started doubting me because I backed her."

Anshula shared that she was excited to go home. "In a way, my game ended when hers did. But I came out smiling. I was laughing when I got up from the Circular Shock table. I just couldn't hide it! I was excited to go home and talk to my brother, though I was nervous too, knowing I'd be without familiar faces like Maheet Chachi or Elnaz," she added.

Sharing what made her say yes to "The Traitors", Anshula revealed, "For me, it was part of a personal decision I made that year—to say "yes" to things that scare me, especially the ones that don't feel like my first instinct. That fear usually means it's something I should try. I wanted to push myself outside my comfort zone. So whether it was writing a book, doing a reality show like 'The Traitors', or performing a spoken word piece—I said yes to all of them."

She added that she is glad that she did the show as this show turned out to be such a unique experience for her.

When asked, "Who do you think was the most fake contestant?", Anshula said without taking any names, "Not necessarily fake, but some people portrayed one thing and acted another way. There were contestants whose personalities I couldn’t fully read even by the end. Some stayed in the background a lot."

"The Traitors" finale is scheduled to air on July 3 on Prime Video. The real traitors of the show will finally be exposed.

