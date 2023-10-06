Annu Kapoor: 'Being a superstar is not a priority to me'

Mumbai, Oct 6 (IANS) Actor Annu Kapoor, who will be seen in 'The Last Envelope', has spoken about the term "superstar" and said that it is not a priority for him.

During a conversation regarding his recent film alongside co-actor Sheeba Chaddha, titled 'The Last Envelope,' the actor is seen expressing his firm beliefs once again.

The film is set to feature in the JioCinema Film Fest, which will release 20 films over the course of 20 days. It is a touching exploration of the emotional journey of an elderly couple who hire an actor to stand in for their deceased son.

Asked about Annu’s popular opinion on ‘I'm not a superstar’, he said:“Indeed, I am not a superstar and my thoughts on it haven't changed. I had to slog a lot in this industry and put in a lot of effort to prove myself. Unfortunately, it's a typical sign of a success-oriented society where individuals are evaluated and assessed based on social success rather than talent.”

“Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Shahrukh Khan, they are all superstars! God bless them, but I'm not a superstar. There's nothing wrong with that, and you cannot label me a sinner.”

“Being a superstar is not an important priority for me. As long as I am not harmful to society or my country, I have every right to express my views and opinions."

Asked whether he became emotional during the filming of the movie, the actor boldly replied: “I believe the primary focus for an actor is not to become emotional or not while filming a movie; it is to convincingly engage the audience and viewers. Cinema, or any art form, aims to entertain the audience to the best of our ability, irrespective of our personal identities.”

“An actor's duty is to craft a character that thoroughly convinces the audience, no matter what the actor or character is meant to justify. That's the essence of acting!”

Annu and Sheeba Chaddha-starrer ‘The Last Envelope’ will air on October 12 in the JioCinema App.

