Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain indulge in spa on a plane

Los Angeles, March 19 (IANS) Hollywood stars Anne Hathaway and Jessica Chastain are getting some downtime on their spa day. Recently, the actresses shared a joint Instagram post of themselves keeping up with their beauty routines on the go.

“Mothers’ calling”, Anne Hathaway, 42, and Chastain, 47, captioned the selfie of them wearing face masks on what appeared to be an airplane ride, reports ‘People’ magazine.

They each looked cozy for their trip with Chastain rocking large, circular-framed eyeglasses, and the Interstellar stars wearing long-sleeved tops with a relaxed fit. The duo, both mothers of two, referenced their 2024 thriller, Mothers' Instinct, in the caption.

“That movie left me TRAUMATISED!! That’s how good you were”, one person commented. Another wrote, “Awww the wives back together”.

As per ‘People’, the Instagram account for Prime Video, where the film is currently available for streaming, also got in on the fun, writing, “This made everyone’s day”.

In the psychological thriller set in the 1960s and directed by Benoît Delhomme, Hathaway and Chastain star as neighbors Celine and Alice, respectively. Their close proximity to one other makes the wives and mothers naturally become the best of friends. However, after Céline’s young son, who is the same age as Alice’s, dies after a fall from the family’s second-story home, Celine and Alice’s bond is never the same.

"Life's perfect harmony is suddenly shattered after a tragic accident. Guilt, suspicion and paranoia combine to unravel their sisterly bond”, an official synopsis reads. Additional accidents begin to occur as Alice grows increasingly uncomfortable with her son Theo's own relationship with Celine.

In January 2024, Jessica teased a preview of the then-upcoming thriller on social media. “Having a literal mother-off w @annehathaway”, she captioned an Instagram post with the film’s trailer.

The clip showed life before the tragedy, carpool rides and sing-a-longs with the kids as well as festive house parties with the neighbors gathered together, followed by Celine finding her son Max seconds too late, and the torment both families faced as a result.

“Of course, it’s a different kind of film, but it’s this idea of these two actresses coming together and playing this... the tension I think is very interesting”, Jessica told IndieWire in April 2023 ahead of the film’s release.

"Thank God Annie and I love each other, so it’s a little different than that experience”, she added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.