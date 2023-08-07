Anjali Anand: Journey of 'KKK 13' brought growth, self-discovery into my life

New Delhi, Aug 7 (IANS) Actress Anjali Anand, who got eliminated in the third week of stunt based reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13', said this journey allowed her to explore different aspects of her personality, and she is grateful for the growth and self-discovery it has brought into her life.

Hosted by Rohit Shetty the show brought back the much-anticipated 'Relay Week,' infusing terrifying stunts with the added element of fear ‘fanda’.

Amid the intense competition, Anjali fearlessly took on every daunting task thrown her way. In her last shock-based stunt, Anjali was outperformed by Shiv Thakare as she couldn’t adhere to the time limit set for it.

Bidding farewell to the show, Anjali said, "Participating in 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13' has been an exhilarating journey for me. Although I felt nervous initially, once I started the stunts, my fears faded away. Despite facing numerous challenges, I gained confidence and discovered a lot about myself."

Anjali made a great first impression on the show with her determination to win the title of the ultimate Khiladi. She proved her mettle and resilience in a stunt involving creepy crawlies that were raining on her as she was cycling to collect coins.

She befriended wild animals and did not back down in stunts that involved cheetahs and crocodiles. In a stunt that tasked contestants to pick crocodiles up, Anjali lifted the maximum number of crocodiles. Her performance in all the height-related stunts was nothing short of incredible.

Talking about the same, the actress said: "I take immense pride in my achievements on the show. It primarily tested my mental strength than my physical prowess. Surprisingly, I remained calm when facing animals like cheetahs, snakes, and crocodiles. I handled crocodiles with such ease, as if they were my pet dogs, after a while."

Anjali further said: "This journey allowed me to explore different aspects of my personality, and I am grateful for the growth and self-discovery it has brought into my life."

She also extended her heartfelt gratitude to Rohit, saying his mentorship brought out her true potential.

"His unwavering belief in us provided the strength to confront every challenge, even in the face of fear. This show has been a pivotal moment in my life, an unforgettable experience that I will cherish forever," she added.

'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13' airs on Colors.

