Anita Hassanandani opens up about the emotional struggle of leaving her son for ‘Chhoriyan Chali Gaon’

Mumbai, July 30 (IANS) Actress Anita Hassanandani has opened up about the emotional challenges of leaving her son Aarav for the shoot of her upcoming show “Chhoriyan Chali Gaon.”

The actress shared her feelings while revealing how she’s been slowly preparing her little one to adjust in her absence. Talking about how she has been preparing her son to manage without her around, Anita shared, “From the moment I wake up, Aarav is by my side. He wants me to do everything for him, but since I’ll be away, I’ve been training him for the past two weeks to sleep with my mom. I’ve slowly been preparing him to manage without me being around, from waking up and getting ready for school to finishing his meals and homework on time.”

“I’ve also created a detailed two-month schedule for him, mapping out which classes and activities he’ll attend on which days. I’ve added Rohit to all the groups so he can seamlessly take over. As much as I’m going to learn from this show, I think Rohit will also realise just how beautifully challenging motherhood truly is,” she added.

Hosted by Rannvijay Singha, the rural reality show features a star-studded lineup including Krishna Shroff, Aishwarya Khare, Rameet Sandhu, Anjuum Faakih, Reha Sukheja, Dolly Javed, Sumukhi Suresh, Surabhi–Samriddhi Mehra and Erika Packard. The participants will trade their luxurious lives for a rustic village setup, spending nearly two months immersed in a simpler, more grounded lifestyle, making it both a demanding and transformative journey.

“Chhoriyan Chali Gaon” is all set to premiere on 3rd August on Zee TV.

In an exclusive chat with IANS, Anita Hassanandani shared what attracted her the most to be a part of the show. “As I mentioned, there’s depth and importance in the experience. I believe this show will teach me things that Google, Wikipedia, or any app can’t. The kind of learning that comes from firsthand experience—connecting with the villagers, forming bonds, and gaining insight into their daily lives.”

