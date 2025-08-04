Anita Hassanandani breaks down in tears on the first night in the village on ‘Chhoriyan Chali Gaon’

Mumbai, Aug 4 (IANS) TV actress Anita Hassanandani broke down in tears on her very first night in the village, marking an emotional start to her journey on “Chhoriyan Chali Gaon.”

Stepping out of her comfort zone, the actress is among the celebrity participants embracing rural life on the new reality show. In the grand premiere episode, all the contestants were introduced and faced some interesting tasks before heading to the village. In tonight’s episode, they finally arrive at Bamuliya village near Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh. In a promo, as Rannvijay was assigning homes, he shared that one grandmother had specifically asked for Anita to stay with her. The heartfelt reason behind her request left Anita in tears.

Rannvijay mentioned on the show, “She has a small girl in her house who doesn’t have a mother. Hence, she requested you to stay at her house, so that you get the kids’ love and they get Anita’s love.” Hearing this, Hassanandani could not control her tears as she said, “The amount of love I want to give Aaru, I will give each of the kids here.”

Earlier, in an interview with IANS, the 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' actress had opened up about the emotional challenges of leaving her son Aarav for the show “Chhoriyan Chali Gaon.” Talking about how she has been preparing her son to manage without her around, Anita shared, “From the moment I wake up, Aarav is by my side. He wants me to do everything for him, but since I’ll be away, I’ve been training him for the past two weeks to sleep with my mom. I’ve slowly been preparing him to manage without me being around, from waking up and getting ready for school to finishing his meals and homework on time.”

“I’ve also created a detailed two-month schedule for him, mapping out which classes and activities he’ll attend on which days. I’ve added Rohit to all the groups so he can seamlessly take over. As much as I’m going to learn from this show, I think Rohit will also realise just how beautifully challenging motherhood truly is,” she added.

Hosted by Rannvijay Singha, the rural reality show features a star-studded lineup including Krishna Shroff, Aishwarya Khare, Rameet Sandhu, Anjuum Faakih, Reha Sukheja, Dolly Javed, Sumukhi Suresh, Surabhi–Samriddhi Mehra and Erika Packard.

“Chhoriyan Chali Gaon” premiered on 3rd August on Zee TV.

