‘Anirban has delivered a direct message without sparing, but it was fun’

New Delhi, Sep 6 (IANS) Bengali actor-singer Anirban Bhattacharya’s recent satirical musical rendition in Kolkata on politics and politicians has gone viral, drawing diverse opinions. It is not the first time that a song laden with political message or certain allegations has been rendered, but it still is different.

And it comes ahead of assembly elections that will take place next year. And, as activist Prasenjit Bose points out, “I don’t remember any song specifically taking up specific allegations against specific leaders.”

Though, he quickly adds, songs have been composed against top leaders of parties, naming them. But perhaps not against regional leaders who are in the second, third, or lower levels of leadership, he clarifies.

“I don’t remember such a succinct rendition. He has not spared any major party in the state,” says senior journalist Suvashis Maitra.

He has an interesting tale to tell, “I was reading that Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar was once a target of satirical songs by those who were opposed to his efforts at social reforms. The book narrates that he had apparently invited the singer to listen to it!”

Ishwar Chandra Bandyopadhyay was bestowed the title of Vidyasagar for his immense knowledge. He was an educator and social reformer of the nineteenth century. That spirit has been exhibited by at least two of the three leaders named in Anirban’s song, ‘Tumi Masti Korbe Jani (I know you will have fun)’.

“The trend of penning, singing, or staging satire is not new. But this somehow stands out,” adds Maitra.

Usually, political messages – in any art form – come from a particular political party, or target some particular leaning or philosophy.

Here, Anirban is addressing diverse issues, calling out leaders of various hues and colours. Such songs are not only meant to entertain – but instigate, agitate, and activate. Sometimes, even to draw criticism.

Controversy does popularise creation – whether positive or not.

For Bose, Arindam’s rendition was a critique of the political situation in West Bengal. “I liked the message, and lyrics – very powerful, very direct. It articulates the common man’s sentiments. Taking names, ridiculing leaders is tricky, but he has done it with elan, without abusing,” states Bose.

When asked to find similar songs, an ‘AI assistant’ listed a few, returning about half-a-dozen songs, mainly from outside India.

Trusting AI’s capabilities, one of the songs – that are not generalised, but target specific leaders – that can be named is R.E.M.’s ‘Exhuming McCarthy in 1987’.

It targeted former Senator Joseph McCarthy, criticising neo-conservatism during Reagan’s era, drawing parallels to Cold War-era political repression.

A particular nasty song was sung by her detractors targeting Margaret Thatcher, but posthumously, to protest her legacy. Interestingly, ‘Tumi Masti Korbe Jani’ made that AI list.

Except for his, the songs either did not name the specific leader targeted or was not used during the person’s lifetime.

