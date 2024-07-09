Mumbai, July 9 (IANS) 'Bigg Boss OTT 3' host Anil Kapoor told actor Vicky Kaushal that his wife, actress Katrina Kaif, is fortunate to have him as a husband.

Vicky appeared on 'Bigg Boss OTT 3' during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode along with co-star Ammy Virk.

The two visited the controversial reality show to promote their upcoming film, 'Bad Newz'.

During the episode, Anil complimented Vicky, saying, “I have worked with Katrina Kaif. She’s a brilliant and hard-working actor. You guys make (a) lovely pair, and she’s fortunate to have you as her husband.”

Anil has previously worked with Katrina in films such as 'Welcome', 'Race', and 'Humko Deewana Kar Gaye', to name a few.

'Bad Newz', which is directed by Anand Tiwari, is a comedy-drama that also stars Neha Dhupia and Triptii Dimri. It traces the story of two Punjabi boys and a Christian Hindu girl. One of the boys has a one-night stand with the girl, who ends up getting pregnant.

The latest episode of 'Bigg Boss OTT 3' saw a shift in dynamics between the housemates, as during this week's nomination task, contestants had to save others from eviction instead of putting them in the danger zone.

After the task, there was a verbal altercation between Shivani Kumari and Chandrika Dixit Gera. Shivani later fell ill amid the fight and complained of dizziness.

'Bigg Boss OTT 3' airs on Jio Cinema.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.