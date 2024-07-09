'Codes’ on documents last hurdle for CBI, ED to solve Bengal job scam case

Sources said that the same documents had some scribbling in “codes”. During the raid and search operations, the ED officials also accessed personal diary of Sil where similar codes were scribbled.

In the diary, there were also some details on what amounts were fixed for what category of jobs in these municipalities, the majority of which were in Kolkata-adjacent North 24 Parganas district.

The same codes also featured in subsequent documents seized by the Central agency officials in further courses of investigation.

Drawing an average financial involvement of Rs 5,00,000 behind each irregular recruitment, the Central agency sleuths believe that the total financial involvement in these municipalities’ job irregularities is around Rs 100 crore.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.