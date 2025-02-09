Anil Kapoor: ‘Subedaar’ is a testament to the commitment of every single cast, crew member

Mumbai, Feb 9 (IANS) Bollywood star Anil Kapoor has wrapped up his work on his upcoming film “Subedaar” and said that the film is a testament to the commitment of every single cast and crew member.

Anil took to his Instagram, where he shared a carousel of pictures of the team of “Subedaar” and thanked them for the dedication and hard work they brought to this film.

He wrote: “We did it! Subhedar is a testament to the passion and commitment of every single cast and crew member. Your dedication and hard work brought this film to life, and I’m beyond grateful.

Anil added: “Thank you for bringing your A-game every single day. I can’t wait for the world to witness what we’ve created together in 2025. From the bottom of my heart, thank you #TeamSubedaar.”

Directed by Suresh Triveni, the action drama is produced by Vikram Malhotra, Anil and Triveni.

“Subedaar” also stars Radhikka Madan in the lead role. The film, set against the backdrop of India’s heartland, delves into the gripping journey of Subedaar Arjun Maurya, who now faces the turbulence of civilian life. Featuring the dynamic Anil Kapoor, alongside the talented Radhikka Madan, who plays his daughter.

An Opening Image Films and Anil Kapoor Film & Communication Network (AKFCN) production, the action-packed drama recently wrapped an intense outdoor shoot in UP and is set to commence its last leg of filming in January.

On Anil’s 68th birthday in December, the makers of “Subedaar” shared the actor's first look from the upcoming film, which he says is much more than just an action movie.

Anil said in a statement: "Subedaar is special!!! It’s much more than just an action film; it’s about resilience, honor, family and the relentless fight we face in life.”

The first look started with gritty visuals, accompanied by a gripping Subedaar theme track. Anil embodies a rugged and intense persona with absolute finesse. The video, with its escalating tension, offers a glimpse into what can only be described as a full-throttle, powerhouse performance.

He said: “Revealing this first glimpse of Subedaar Arjun Maurya on my birthday is my gift to the fans who have supported me all these years!”

“I could not have asked a better director than Suresh to captain this film and it is equally special to partner with Vikram and team as we bring this story to life,” said the actor.

