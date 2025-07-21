Anil Kapoor says the love received by 'Tanvi The Great' is a testament to the power of storytelling

Mumbai, July 21 (IANS) Actor Anil Kapoor believes that the love pouring in for Anupam Kher's "Tanvi The Great" is a testament to the power of storytelling.

The 'Animal' actor said that "Tanvi The Great" is not just a film, but an experience that stays with you. According to Anil, the film is a combination of heart, hope, and humanity brought to life on screen.

Taking to the stories section of his Instagram, Anil wrote, "The love pouring in is a testament to the power of storytelling, to not just move people, but to truly shift something inside them. And you made this happen with your incredible vision @anupamKher! You've poured your soul into this, and it shows in every frame."

Showering praises on debutant Shubhangi Dutt for a phenomenal performance, the 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' actor added, "@subhangidutt, you've breathed life into Tanvi with such grace, strength, and honesty- what a remarkable debut."

Lauding Kher's directorial, Anil concluded, saying, "Tanvi's journey is touching lives, one theatre at a time. If you haven't watched it yet, now's the time. Book your tickets. Go, witness something truly special."

On Sunday, Kher dropped a video of Shubhangi and co-writer of the movie, Ankur Chalisa, interacting with the audience during a special screening of "Tanvi The Great".

Reflecting on the experience, Kher wrote, "HOPE AND GOOD CRYING: Crying is not always about sadness or a tragedy. It can also be about feeling something good happening on screen! This is exactly what happened when I, our lead playing #Tanvi @shubhangidutt and our co-writer @ankur_chalisa went to meet audiences after the screening of #TanviTheGreat. It was HOUSE FULL."

He further informed that there were a couple of autistic children in the audience. The clip further showed a gentleman crying. Talking about him, Kher penned, "He was sad because it was his wife only who took care of their daughter who stammered or #Aneesha mother of an autistic child #Arjun who saw #HOPE for her child in our film."

"Tanvi The Great" was released in the cinema halls on 18 July.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.