Anil Kapoor on ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’ turning 10: A film that only gets younger

Mumbai, June 5 (IANS) As “Dil Dhadakne Do” completed 10 years in Hindi cinema on Thursday, veteran actor Anil Kapoor, who played the role of Kamal Mehra in the 2015 blockbuster, celebrated the moment and said it is a film that only gets “younger while making our hearts beat louder every time.”

The actor took to Instagram, where he shared a string of pictures from the shoot of the film, which revolves around the story of a dysfunctional family who invite their extended family and friends on a 10-day cruise trip to celebrate the parents' 30th wedding anniversary and later reconcile.

“Can’t believe it’s been 10 years of Dil Dhadakne Do — a film that only gets younger while making our hearts beat louder every time. #10YearsOfDilDhadakneDo,” Anil wrote in the caption section.

The family comedy drama film “Dil Dhadakne Do”, which is directed by Zoya Akhtar, has a star-studded cast featuring Anil Kapoor, Shefali Shah, Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma and Farhan Akhtar with a voice-over narration by Aamir Khan.

Zoya conceived the film as a family drama centred on a brother-sister relationship. She wanted to depict a more realistic sibling relationship in contrast to the dubious and over-the-top portrayal for which Bollywood is known.

Talking about Anil, he will next be seen in the upcoming streaming film ‘Subedaar’, which tells the tale of Arjun Maurya (played by Anil Kapoor), a former soldier adjusting to life as a civilian.

As he faces personal and societal challenges, he must mend his strained relationship with his daughter, Shyama (played by Radhikka Madan), while battling his inner struggles.

The film is directed by Suresh Triveni, and is produced by Vikram Malhotra, Anil Kapoor and Triveni. The film will premiere on Prime Video. The film is set against a backdrop of honor, sacrifice, and resilience, the film promises a stirring portrayal of a man caught between the call of the nation and the pull of his own heart.

The star has a line-up of releases including ‘War 2,’ in which he will be seen sharing the screen with Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan and the Telugu superstar NTR Jr. of ‘RRR’ fame.

He also has ‘Alpha’ in his alley, which again is a part of the YRF spy-universe like ‘War 2’. In ‘Alpha’, he will be seen sharing the screen with Bollywood superstar Alia Bhatt and actress Sharvari of ‘Munjya’ fame. ‘Alpha’ marks the first female-led action film from the spy-universe.

