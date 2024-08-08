Anil Kapoor celebrates 38 years of 'Karma' with rare pics from sets

Mumbai, Aug 8 (IANS) Actor Anil Kapoor, who recently hosted the third season of the streaming reality show ‘Bigg Boss OTT’, is celebrating 38 years of the multi-starrer film 'Karma' directed by Subhash Ghai.

The actor took to Instagram Stories and shared a collage of some unseen pictures from the making of the film. Anil’s role in the film blended intensity with emotional depth, making it a memorable contribution to his illustrious career.

The film also starring Dilip Kumar, Nutan, Anupam Kher, Jackie Shroff, Naseeruddin Shah, Sridevi, and Poonam Dhillon in key roles has stood the test of time, as it effortlessly blended action, drama, and a powerful storyline into a compelling narrative.

The film is part of a long list of Anil's collaborations with Jackie Shroff, which include films like ‘Ram Lakhan’, ‘Kala Bazaar’, ‘Yudh’, ‘Parinda’ and others.

The film's portrayal of heroism and justice, combined with its iconic music and dramatic plot twists, made it an unforgettable watch for cinema lovers. It was the top-grossing Indian film of 1986 and the eleventh highest-grossing Bollywood film of the decade.

The film reunited Subhash Ghai and Dilip Kumar after the success of their last film together, 'Vidhaata' (1982). It also marked the first time Dilip Kumar was paired with veteran actress Nutan.

On the work front, Anil, who had two theatrical hits recently -- 'Animal' and 'Fighter', is now looking forward to the release of 'Subedaar'.

He is also rumoured to be a part of YRF's spy universe.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.