Anil Kapoor calls out the lack of recognition for Anupam Kher's blockbuster roles

Mumbai, March 6 (IANS) Veteran actor Anupam Kher shared a throwback video of his dear friend, actor Anil Kapoor, discussing the lack of recognition Kher has received for his roles in blockbuster films.

The video, which is from one of the IIFA awards, shows the 'Mr. India' actor delivering a speech on the stage before he presents Anupam the achievement award. In the clip, Anil could be heard saying, “All the blockbuster films that have been made, like 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun,' 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge,' 'Beta,' and 'Ram Lakhan'—my friend played the biggest role in their success, and we will take the credit for that. We may have been the heroes in the films, but the real 'Jordan' in those films was Anupam Kher. It's very rare for an actor to respect another actor, and I have always felt that Anupam is a far better actor, not just than me, but than all the actors in the industry. Today, his achievements are beyond outstanding.”

Sharing this nostalgic video on his Instagram, Anupam Kher wrote in the caption, “These words go viral over and over my friend #AnilKapoor And every time they make me feel not about me growing up but about Anil growing up himself! Only a true friend and a great artist can openly appreciate his friend and another artist. Thank you my friend. For your friendship and words. You are the BESTEST. Love and prayers always!.”

Anupam Kher was honored with the Outstanding Achievement in Cinema award at the 19th edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards. Anil Kapoor, his long-time friend and co-actor, delivered an introductory speech highlighting Kher's life and career.

The ‘Special 26’ actor dedicated his award to all the struggling actors who made it big without godfathers. In a post on his X handle, Anupam had tweeted, “Thank you IIFA for honouring me with Outstanding Achievement In Cinema Award. I really feel honoured and energised. Thank you the people of Bangkok for your love, warmth and hospitality. I dedicate this award to all the struggling actors who have to make it without godfathers.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.