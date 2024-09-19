Anil, Aishwarya, Akshaye-starrer ‘Taal’ to re-release on September 27

Mumbai, Sep 19 (IANS) To celebrate 25 years of “Taal” starring Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Akshaye Khanna, the musical romantic drama film is set to re-release on September 27.

Filmmaker Subhash Ghai said: "With the re-release, I’m thrilled that audiences can experience the magic of ‘Taal’ all over again on the big screen." Earlier this year, Anil Kapoor celebrated 25 years of the film, and spoke about how he shot 'Ramta Jogi' song without any rehearsals at all.

Released in 1999, “Taal” also stars Amrish Puri and Alok Nath in supporting roles. It was also dubbed in Tamil as “Thaalam”.

“Taal” was premiered at the Chicago International Film Festival, the "official selection" at the 2005 Ebertfest: Roger Ebert's Film Festival, and retrospectively at the 45th IFFI in the Celebrating Dance in Indian cinema section.

The film revolves around a girl named Mansi, who becomes famous with Vikrant's help after her former boyfriend's family members insult her and her father. Problems arise when her ex-lover apologises to her and tries to win her back.

In August, when the film completed 25 years in Hindi cinema, Anil shared an anecdote and said that he performed on the song “Ramta Jogi” with no rehearsals at all. He had shared a handful of stills from the making of the song, which is sung by Sukhwinder Singh and Alka Yagnik.

He wrote: “25 years ago, I had the privilege of being a part of a cinematic masterpiece that still resonates with audiences today - 'Taal’. My portrayal of Vikrant Kapoor was an unforgettable moment in my career, and I'm forever grateful to Subhash Ghai for believing in me.”

The actor said that “Ramta Jogi” is one of his favourite songs from the film.

He added: “But what makes it truly special is the incredible story behind it - Farah Khan was originally supposed to choreograph the song, but she opted out at the last minute! Saroj Khan, the legendary choreographer, stepped in just a night before the shoot at Filmistan.”

“And I, being the enthusiastic actor I am, did the song with no rehearsals at all! Working alongside the phenomenal dancer, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, was a thrill in itself!”

The actor called it a humbling experience.

“And to top it all off, 'Taal' swept all the major awards for me as the best supporting actor that year, including Filmfare, Zee, IIFA, and Screen Awards! It was a truly humbling experience. Here's to many more years of music, dance, and drama! #25YearsOfTaal.”

