Angry teens beat up actress Sai Tamhankar’s driver; Mumbai police launch probe

Mumbai, Aug 16 (IANS) At least four teenage 'brats' allegedly bashed up the driver of Marathi actress and hostess Sai Tamhankar in the Malvani area in Malad West, the police said here on Wednesday.

“The four minors have been identified and summoned to the police station. We have sent notices to their families in the matter... No arrests have been made,” Chimaji Adhav, senior Inspector at the Malvani police station, told IANS.

According to the police, the incident occurred late on Sunday when Saddam Mondal, 32, was proceeding to his house after dropping Tamhankar at her home.

Enroute, he saw four teenagers performing stunts on their motorbikes, riding in a zigzag manner on the road and posing a serious risk to themselves and other vehicles.

In a bid to warn them against their adventures, Mondal blared on his horn a couple of times, but they apparently got enraged and forced his vehicle to stop.

They dragged out Mondal, called some more of their friends, and assaulted him with sticks and belts before fleeing from the spot.

Later, the injured driver was rushed to the Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali for treatment where his condition was described as ‘stable’.

Subsequently, Mondal lodged a complaint with the Malvani Police which swung into action and identified the boys, all aged under 18, and living in the Malad West area.

Besides serving notices, the police are also probing whether they were inebriated or had valid driving licence when the incident took place.

Mondal has been employed for six years with Tamhankar (37), who is known for her roles in Hindi, Marathi and south Indian films, as well as for hosting TV shows.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.