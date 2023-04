Angad Bedi wins silver in 400 metre sprinting tournament

Mumbai, April 18 (IANS) Actor Angad Bedi, who is known for films such as 'Pink', 'Soorma', has won a silver medal in a sprinting tournament held in Mumbai. Bedi completed a 400 metre race within 66 seconds in the 31-40 years category.

After weeks of intense training under the guidance of coach Brinston Miranda, Angad Bedi was able to secure a podium finish second in the tournament.

Talking about the sporting event, the actor said, "I have always been drawn towards sports, and I wanted to push myself to see how far I could go in a new field. The past few weeks have been intense, but the silver medal makes it all worth it".

Angad comes from a sports background as he is the son of Padma Shri awardee and former Indian cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi.

"I am grateful to my coach and my team for their unwavering support and guidance throughout this journey", he added.

The tournament saw participation from several renowned athletes, but Angad Bedi's exceptional performance stood out, earning him the well-deserved silver medal.

Meanwhile, on the work front, he will next be seen in sports based drama by R Balki 'Ghoomer', 'A Legal Affair' with Barkha Singh and 'Lust Stories 2' with Mrunal Thakur.

