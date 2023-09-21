Angad Bedi: 'Makers for the longest time didn’t imagine me in romantic roles'

Mumbai, Sep 21 (IANS) Actor Angad Bedi, who has worked in romantic films back-to-back, says that filmmakers for the longest time didn’t imagine such roles for him but is thrilled to get this opportunity now.

Angad expressed his enthusiasm for this new chapter in his acting career and said: "Romantic roles have always been a favorite of mine, and I'm thrilled to see the positive response they've received. It's a genre that allows you to explore a wide range of emotions, and I'm grateful for the opportunities I've had to bring these characters to life.

He added: “Makers for the longest time didn’t imagine me in such roles I guess because I played some grey shades to negative parts. So the typically cliched macho imagery got stuck.”

“I really had to find ways to break away from it. Because I don’t want to be defined by a genre. I want to work across the board in all kinds of films and all kinds of filmmakers.”

Angad Bedi's journey as a romantic hero began with his captivating portrayal of Arjun Bhalla opposite the talented Mrunal Thakur in 'Lust Stories 2'. He was then seen as Jeet alongside Saiyami Kher in 'Ghoomer’.

