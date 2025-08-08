Anees Bazmee marks 17 years of ‘Singh Is Kinng,’ shares how Akshay Kumar starrer gave him ‘memories for a lifetime’

Mumbai, Aug 8 (IANS) Filmmaker Anees Bazmee, on Friday, took to social media to celebrate 17 years of his hit film “Singh Is Kinng.”

Released in 2008, the film starred Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Om Puri, Ranvir Shorey, Neha Dhupia, Javed Jaffrey, Sonu Sood, and Sudhanshu Pandey. Taking to his Instagram handle, Bazmee shared a poster from the film featuring Akshay and Katrina and recalled how this film gave him memories for a lifetime.

For the caption, the director wrote, “17 years of Singh Is Kinng. This film gave me memories for a lifetime, and the love you all continue to shower on it is truly overwhelming. From the incredible cast and crew to every single person who believed in this madness, thank you from the bottom of my heart. We just wanted to make you smile and the fact that it's still doing that means the world. Grateful for the journey, the laughter, and the love. @akshaykumar @katrinakaif @sonu_sood @sudanshu_pandey @nehadhupia @iyashpalsharma #manojpahwa #kirankher @ranvirshorey @vipuldshahofficial.”

Directed by Anees Bazmee, the story of “Singh Is Kinng” followed Happy Singh (Akshay Kumar), who is sent on a mission to Australia to bring back Lakhan Singh (Sonu Sood), a feared underworld don, to reunite him with his ailing father. However, what begins as a simple task turns into a rollercoaster of chaos, romance, and unexpected twists. Adding to the film’s global appeal was a special song and music video featuring American rapper Snoop Dogg.

The film brought Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif together after their successful pairings in “Humko Deewana Kar Gaye,” “Namastey London,” and “Welcome.”

“Singh Is Kinng” was released on 8 August, 2008.

A few days ago, Anees Bazmee celebrated 21 years of his hit comedy “Mujhse Shaadi Karogi.” The romantic drama, penned by Bazmee, was helmed by David Dhawan and featured a star-studded cast including Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, and Akshay Kumar.

“21 years of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge- a film that still brings smiles, laughter, and a little bit of madness. Grateful for the love. #mujhseshaadikaroge,” the filmmaker wrote as the caption.

