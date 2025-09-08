YSRCP's Annadata Poru from Sep 9: Statewide Stir Against Urea Crisis in AP

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has announced a statewide agitation on Tuesday, September 9, under the banner “Annadatha Poru”, to protest what it calls an artificial urea shortage and rampant black marketing that has crippled farmers across Andhra Pradesh. Acting on the call of YSRCP president and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, party cadres and farmers’ associations will stage protests at all RDO offices and submit memoranda demanding immediate action.

Farmers Forced to Buy Urea at Black-Market Rates

Across the state, farmers complain of long queues, inflated prices, and forced purchases. Traders, allegedly protected by ruling coalition leaders, are diverting fertilizer stocks into the black market. Farmers claim they are paying up to ₹200 extra per bag or being forced to buy unwanted pesticides to secure urea.

The YSRCP accused the government of enabling a ₹200-crore scam through black market operations. Even in cases where farmers intercepted trucks carrying diverted urea, no action was taken against culprits, exposing the administration’s complicity, the party alleged.

YSRCP’s Charter of Demands

The party has demanded:

Crackdown on fertilizer black marketing

Supply of fertilizers strictly at MRP

Restoration of free crop insurance

Input subsidies in rain-affected regions

Assured Minimum Support Price (MSP) for all crops

Government Failure, Farmers’ Anger

The crisis has left nearly 40% of farmland unsown this season. Farmers say the government’s failure to plan and review agricultural needs has deepened their distress. Adding fuel to the anger, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s dismissive and threatening remarks on the issue have triggered widespread outrage.

Farmers Recall YSRCP’s Schemes

Many farmers are now openly contrasting the present “misrule” with the previous YSRCP regime, which had implemented timely crop insurance, input subsidies, doorstep fertilizer delivery, Rythu Bharosa, and a Price Stabilization Fund.

With disillusionment running deep, farmers are expected to join the Annadatha Poru protests in large numbers, holding the government accountable for what they call an unprecedented betrayal of the farming community.