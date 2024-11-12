YSRCP will stand by its Social Media Activists

Guntur, Nov 12: Reiterating its stance that police should operate within the legal framework, the YSRCP has assured its social media activists of full legal support.

A team of YSRCP leaders who visited the local jail on Tuesday told the media that they had come to meet the social media activists imprisoned there and offer them moral support.

“They [Sudhrani and her husband] were shifted just before we arrived,” the leaders said, criticizing the remarks made by the police official who produced Varra Ravindra Reddy. The official claimed that offenses like these would be treated differently in Saudi Arabia and other places. “This is unbecoming of an officer of the Indian Police Service,” they added.

The leaders also questioned why Ravindra Reddy was arrested at night and why he was masked.

The team, comprising former ministers Ambati Rambabu, Perni Nani, MLC Lella Appi Reddy, and Guntur Mayor K. Manohar Naidu, expressed concerns about Ravindra Reddy’s nighttime arrest.

The team, which met with social media activists M. Venkatrami Reddy, K. Harikrishna Reddy, and P. Chaitanya, accused the police of acting under the direction of TDP leaders.

"After the coalition government was formed, the TDP has been posting highly derogatory content targeting Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and his family. Despite filing complaints, no action has been taken," they said.