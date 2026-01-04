Where Are Chandrababu Naidu and Lokesh? YSRCP Questions Absence of Father-Son Duo From Public View

The YSR Congress Party has launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, accusing him of deliberately hiding his whereabouts while simultaneously unleashing what it called a propaganda blitz filled with distorted and deceptive claims on development and investments.

Speaking to the media on Saturday, former minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy questioned why Chandrababu Naidu and his son Nara Lokesh were “missing from public view” and why the government was refusing to disclose their location. “People of the state have every right to know where their Chief Minister is and why this cloak-and-dagger secrecy is being maintained,” he said.

Kakani alleged that while the Chief Minister was nowhere to be seen, social media was being flooded with unverified posts claiming massive development and investment inflows. “These tweets and posts have zero credibility. They are nothing but eyewash to distract people from the CM’s disappearance,” he charged.

Drawing a contrast, Kakani recalled how Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was subjected to relentless negative publicity when he visited London to see his daughter. “Back then, propaganda was at its peak. Today, when Chandrababu vanishes without explanation, the same ecosystem goes silent,” he remarked.

Investment Claims ‘Wildly Inflated’

Kakani said the government’s claims on investments had crossed all limits of distortion. “There is no transparent data on how much investment has actually come on ground. The real figure is barely five percent,” he asserted.

He pointed out that during Chandrababu Naidu’s 2014–19 tenure, the TDP government claimed to have signed MoUs with 1,761 companies for investments worth ₹18.77 lakh crore, but only about 10 percent of those proposals materialised. In contrast, he said, under YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s government, 394 MoUs were signed for investments worth ₹13.15 lakh crore, with nearly 20 percent realised in the very first year.

“Even during the COVID period, the YSRCP government achieved an implementation rate of 91.6 percent. These are facts, not social media fantasies,” Kakani said.

Amaravati Farmers ‘Cheated’

Kakani also accused Chandrababu Naidu of betraying Amaravati farmers, alleging that land pooling and assignment policies were manipulated to benefit a select few. “Assigned lands were usurped by paying a pittance or by dragging farmers into endless litigation. This was nothing short of cheating,” he alleged.

Reiterating YSRCP’s stance, Kakani said it was only YS Jagan Mohan Reddy who ensured justice to farmers and protected their interests. “The difference is clear: one government worked for people, the other perfected the art of deception,” he said.

The remarks add to the growing political confrontation in Andhra Pradesh, with YSRCP sharpening its attack on what it calls secrecy, propaganda and inflated claims by the current regime.