YSRCP Slams Chandrababu and Coalition Govt on Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Project

The YSR Congress Party launched a blistering attack on the coalition government over what it called reckless and evasive statements on the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Project, accusing the ruling dispensation of deliberate obfuscation and political cowardice.

Addressing the media on Monday, former MLA S Visweswara Reddy said the deafening silence of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, coupled with what he described as irresponsible and insulting remarks by Cabinet ministers, clearly indicated tacit approval of Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s controversial statement made on the floor of the Telangana Assembly.

While Chandrababu Naidu has chosen to stay silent, the Irrigation and Finance Ministers have gone to the extent of branding the RLI project as a “waste” and a “theft,” remarks Visweswara Reddy termed demeaning and politically motivated. He reminded that the project was initiated by former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy with the sole objective of delivering water to the drought-prone Rayalaseema region by lifting water from Srisailam.

Taking aim at the Finance Minister, the former MLA accused him of selectively quoting facts to suit his narrative while evading uncomfortable questions. “If the government truly believes RLI is a wasteful project, why did it sanction ₹190 crore for it?” he asked, dismissing claims that the previous government’s sanctions lacked justification. He further asserted that the RLI was conceived not just to irrigate Rayalaseema, but also to ensure drinking water supply to Nellore and even Chennai.

Visweswara Reddy also accused Chandrababu Naidu of repeatedly surrendering Andhra Pradesh’s interests to Telangana. He alleged that the Chief Minister had earlier capitulated on river water issues, allowed Telangana to draw water indiscriminately, and even encouraged his cadre across the border to file cases against the RLI in the National Green Tribunal, while failing to defend the project effectively.

Charging the government with regional discrimination, he said massive public funds are being funnelled into promoting Amaravati at the expense of other regions, particularly Rayalaseema. “Instead of safeguarding vital irrigation projects and standing up for the state, the government is busy maligning its own initiatives and abandoning the people who depend on them,” he said, warning that such policies would have long-term consequences for Andhra Pradesh.

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