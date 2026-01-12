Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu: Chiranjeevi, Anil Ravipudi and Venkatesh Remuneration Details

Megastar Chiranjeevi has delivered a festive treat for audiences this Sankranti, reaffirming his unmatched box office pull. His latest release, Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu, directed by Anil Ravipudi, hit theatres worldwide on January 12 and opened to an overwhelming response. From early morning shows, theatres have been packed with enthusiastic fans, while word-of-mouth has been largely positive.

A major talking point among viewers is Chiranjeevi’s performance, which many describe as a return to his classic, high-energy avatar. His dance sequences, in particular, have drawn loud cheers, with fans celebrating the comeback of the “vintage Chiru” they have long waited to see. Anil Ravipudi’s trademark mix of humour and family-friendly storytelling has resonated well with audiences, making the film a complete festive entertainer.

Adding to the excitement is Victory Venkatesh’s special appearance, which spans close to 20 minutes and has been widely praised as one of the film’s standout moments. Nayanthara’s presence on screen, along with a strong ensemble cast, further elevates the film’s appeal and emotional connect.

With the film receiving encouraging feedback, discussions around the cast and crew’s remuneration have gained traction online. Industry buzz suggests that Chiranjeevi commanded a remuneration of around ₹70 crore for the project. Venkatesh’s guest role is reportedly valued at approximately ₹9 crore, while Nayanthara is said to have received ₹6 crore. Director Anil Ravipudi, riding high on his success streak, is believed to have earned close to ₹20 crore.

Backed by festive release timing and strong audience support, Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu appears well on its way to becoming one of the notable Sankranti hits of the year.

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