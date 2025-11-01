YSRCP MP PV Mithun Reddy Represents India at UN General Assembly

In a rare and distinguished honor, YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) Lok Sabha Floor Leader PV Mithun Reddy represented India at the 80th United Nations General Assembly, addressing the Sixth Committee on the International Law Commission’s work report.

Speaking on behalf of India, Reddy underscored the critical role of new technologies in combating piracy and armed robbery at sea, urging the global community to adopt advanced tools and coordinated legal measures to enhance maritime security. He called for a comprehensive international legal framework that aligns with existing conventions and treaties to ensure effective enforcement.

Highlighting India’s strong stance on the immunity of state officials, Reddy conveyed the country’s objections to certain draft articles proposed by the Commission. He emphasized that disputes must be resolved through dialogue and mutual consultations, reaffirming India’s long-standing commitment to the UN Charter’s principles of peaceful coexistence.

Reddy further advocated for arbitration and alternative dispute resolution mechanisms to settle trade and investment conflicts between states and international organizations. He noted that such mechanisms promote peace while balancing human rights, access to justice, and institutional independence, alongside respect for diplomatic immunities.

Calling attention to maritime security, Reddy pressed for the integration of global maritime laws to effectively curb armed robbery and piracy. He also endorsed leveraging emerging technologies for better surveillance and enforcement in vulnerable maritime zones.

India, Reddy noted, welcomes the formation of a working group under Bimal Patel to address the complex issue of state succession, advocating transparent and well-defined governance frameworks in this area.

PV Mithun Reddy’s participation marked a significant moment for India and a proud recognition for the YSR Congress Party, showcasing proactive engagement in shaping international law and multilateral cooperation.