YSRCP MP Gurumoorthy demands urgent action on Illegal quartz mining in Nellore

YSR Congress Party Member of Parliament from Tirupati, Maddila Gurumoorthy, has written to the Union Minister of Mines, G. Kishan Reddy, demanding immediate intervention to stop rampant illegal quartz mining in Sydapuram Mandal, S.P.S.R. Nellore District, Andhra Pradesh.

In his letter dated May 22, 2025, Gurumoorthy flagged serious violations of mining laws and Supreme Court guidelines. He stated that mining operations continue in multiple locations where leases have long expired. Permits are allegedly being misused under the guise of stock clearance while fresh illegal mining takes place. Explosives and detonators are being used dangerously close to villages, creating fear among residents.

Gurumoorthy noted that several mines, including Sobharani, Shiridi Sai Mines, Bharath Babu, Jayalakshmi Mines, Galaxy Mines, Siddhi Vinayaka Mines, and Srinivasa Mines, are operating without valid environmental clearances. He accused certain officials of enabling these activities by issuing backdated or forged permits, and called for their immediate suspension and investigation.

He urged the Centre to initiate a high-level probe, cancel illegal permits, file criminal cases against those responsible, and ensure protection for villagers, whistleblowers, and journalists. He also called for coordination with the Ministry of Environment and the state government to restore law and environmental compliance.

Gurumoorthy submitted photographic evidence of the mining violations and emphasized that illegal mining severely damages both the environment and public trust in governance. He urged swift and exemplary action from the Centre. He, along with YSRCP leader N. Ram Kumar Reddy, also submitted a formal petition on the issue to the Secretary, Department of Mines, in New Delhi.