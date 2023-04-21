YSRCP Mega Survey Crosses One Crore Mark

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) created history on Friday after the door-to-door mega survey launched by the ruling party crossed one crore of families in 14 days. This kind of campaign was never done in the country, where a political party went to the public and seek a review of their performance.

In a massive exercise to reach out to five crore people ahead of next year's assembly elections, the YSRCP launched a state-wide survey. Under the two-week-long campaign titled 'Jagananne Maa Bhavishyathu' (Jagan Anna our future), about 7 lakh grassroots workers are going about the state to reach out to all 1.65 crore households in the state while covering the five crore population.

These workers including a wide network of newly appointed Gruha Sarathis and Ward Sachivalayam conveners have been tasked with conducting the door-to-door mega survey.

YSRCP leaders across the state have expressed happiness on the survey crossing the one crore mark.

Meanwhile, the program Jagananne Maa Bhavishyathu is going on enthusiastically in the state. There is a buzz in every village is that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy should be the Chief Minister again. MLAs, in-charges, coordinators, conveners, Gruha Sarathulu, and Volunteers are going door to door as representatives of the party and collecting feedback on the party and the works being done by the AP Government.

The programme commenced on April 7 across the state and people are recording their trust in the YS Jagan-led government through a public support survey. By April 19, 70 lakh people had given a missed call to the number 82960 82960 expressing support to the AP government.

