YSRCP Gears Up for Representatives Summit in Vijayawada on Monday

Vijayawada: The ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) will hold a meeting of party representatives in Vijayawada on Monday. The meeting is scheduled to be held at Indira Gandhi municipal stadium. The party sources said over 8,000 elected representatives will attend the meeting.

The party's Ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLCs, party coordinators, municipal chairpersons, market yard chairpersons, MPPs and other leaders have been asked to attend the party meeting. Chief minister and party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will address the cadre in the meeting. During the meeting, the chief minister will share the party's poll strategy with the representarives for the forthcoming elections in Andhra Pradesh.

