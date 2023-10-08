Skill Development Scam: SC to Hear Naidu’s Plea, ACB Court Likely to Pronounce Verdict on Monday

New Delhi/Vijayawada: The Supreme Court on Monday will again hear the Special Leave Petition (SLP) filed by Telugu Desam Party supremo and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, who is behind the bars in connection with the Skill Development Corporation scam case.

Before adjourning the matter to October 9, a bench comprising Justices Aniruddha Bose and Bela M. Trivedi had asked the state government to place before it compilation of all documents filed before the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

Naidu has approached the Supreme Court by filing a Special Leave Petition after a single judge bench of Justice S. Reddy of the Andhra Pradesh High Court on September 22 dismissed his petition to quash the FIR registered against him and to set aside his judicial remand.

The Vijayawada ACB Court, which has reserved its orders on Naidu’s bail petition, is expected to pronounce its orders on Monday. The state CID has requested for another five-day police custody of Naidu to further interrogate him in the Skill Development Corporation scam case.

Earlier, the local court extended the judicial custody of the former Chief Minister till October 19. The CID claimed that the alleged fraud has caused a huge loss of Rs. 371 crore to the state government. The agency claimed that an advance of Rs 371 crore, representing the entire 10 per cent commitment by the government for the project, was released before any expenditure by the private entities.

