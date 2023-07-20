YSRCP Decimates TDP in GVMC Standing Committee Polls Yet Again

Visakhapatnam: The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) maintained its dominance in the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Standing Committee. The ruling party won the election for the third time in a row and bagged all the 10 seats.

As the tenure of the 10-member Standing Committee will come to an end on July 26, the polls were held on Wednesday.

Among the winners, YSRCP’s Urikiti Narayana Rao received 66 votes, Akkaramani Padma and Peela Lakshmi Sowjanya got 64 votes each. Kodigudla Purnima, Kantipamu Kameswari, Bhoopathiraju Sujatha and Balla Lakshmana Rao received 63 votes each.

All the 10 candidates fielded by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) lost elections. The election in-charge of the GVMC Standing Committee poll Gudivada Amarnath told reporters that the corporators of the opposition TDP and BJP have also voted for the YSRCP candidates. He said that this victory was possible under the guidance of chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and the instructions and suggestions of the party in-charge of North Andhra districts YV Subba Reddy.

