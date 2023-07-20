Andhra Govt Moves Court Against Pawan Kalyan Over Defamatory Remarks on Volunteer System

Amaravati: Taking cognisance of the uncharitable remarks of the Jana Sena Party President Pawan Kalyan against the Village Volunteer System, the Andhra Pradesh government has decided to move the court.

Both the state government and Andhra Pradesh Women's Commission took serious note of Pawan Kalyan’s baseless allegations against the volunteers. The State Women's Commission issued a notice to the actor-turned-politician and also demanded him to submit the proof of his allegations. During a public meeting in Eluru on June 9, the Jana Sena leader had blamed the volunteers for human trafficking in the state.

The state government has decided to take legal recourse against the Jana Sena chief under Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973. Issuing an order to the Public Prosecutor, the Special Chief Secretary Ajay Jain has instructed to file a defamation case against Pawan Kalyan.

The volunteers held a state-wide protest against the opposition leader for making disparaging remarks against the flagship development programme of the state government and demanded an unconditional apology for insulting the volunteer system.

