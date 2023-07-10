Vijayawada: The ward volunteers and public representatives in Andhra Pradesh have strongly condemned the critical remarks made by Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan against the volunteer system.

While addressing a public meeting at Eluru on Sunday evening, the Jana Sena leader had alleged that the volunteers were collecting the data of lonely women and widows and the same information was being shared with some elements who are committing a heinous offence like human trafficking in the state.

Enraged by the controversial statement of Pawan Kalyan,the volunteers took to streets to protest his remarks in several parts of the state on Monday. They said Jana Sena chief is trying to tarnish the image of the volunteer system and demanded him to issue an unconditional public apology immediately.

In Krishna district, the volunteers demonstrated against Pawan Kalyan and said the actor-turned-politician has insulted the volunteers and therefore he should tender a public apology without delay. They said it is unfortunate that the Jana Sena leader is making baseless allegations against the hard-working women volunteers by linking them to the human trafficking offence.

The Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana condemned the controversial remark made by Pawan Kalyan against the volunteer system. He said the YS Jagan government has taken many steps to ensure the safety of women in the state. The YSRCP government has proved time and again that it fulfills its promises made to the people, the minister added.

Condemning the remarks of Jana Sena leader, Amrita Pani, the YSRCP State Secretary, said Pawan Kalyan should speak responsibly. She said the opposition leader should know the difference between a public platform and a film shooting and he should be ready to face the wrath of the public if he continues to make irresponsible remarks.

Also Read: Telangana man dies of heart attack after workout

