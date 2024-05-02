It's Official! Krish Walks Out Of Hari Hara Veera Mallu 

Pawan Kalyan's Hari Hara Veera Mallu will be a two-part movie. The teaser for the first part was unveiled today by the makers. Lately, the rumor has been that Director Krish has walked out of the project. The same was today made official by presenter AM Ratnam.

The makers of the movie said that Ratnam's son Jyothi Krishna will complete the pending shoot and he will also be involved extensively in the post-production work.

Part 1 of the movie is coming with the sub-title 'Sword vs Spirit'. The makers are yet to announce the title of Part 2.

Niddhi Agerwal is the leading lady and Bobby Deol will be essaying the role of the antagonist. The film is produced by Mega Surya Production and MM Keeravani is its music director.

