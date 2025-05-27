YSRCP condemns misuse of police in Palnadu double murder case

YSRCP strongly condemned the ongoing political vendetta and misuse of Police led by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.

The government is fostering anarchy under the guise of "Red Book governance," which has crippled state institutions and turned the police into a tool for political retribution.

YSRCP leaders, including former Minister Vidadala Rajini, former MLA Gopireddy Srinivas Reddy, and Sattenapalli in-charge Gajjala Sudhir Bhargav Reddy, condemned the coalition government’s misuse of police under Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s “Red Book governance,” which has turned the Andhra Pradesh Police into a political tool.

Addressing the double murder in Gundlapadu, Macharla, on May 24, where Telugu Desam Party (TDP) members Javischetty Venkateswarlu and Koteswara Rao were killed, Palnadu SP Kanchi Srinivasa Rao confirmed that both victims and perpetrators were TDP members, with the crime vehicle linked to TDP leader Julakanti Brahmareddy. Despite this, YSRCP’s Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy and his brother Venkatarami Reddy were falsely named in the FIR.

Vidadala Rajini stated, “Red Book governance has transformed the police into a political service. Implicating the Pinnelli brothers in this TDP internal conflict is unjust.” She warned that police overstepping under political pressure will face legal consequences and vowed YSRCP will fight if the cases aren’t withdrawn.

Gopireddy Srinivas Reddy questioned, “When TDP members committed the murders, how are the Pinnelli brothers involved? The FIR’s claim that the perpetrator acted on their orders is fabricated.” He noted TDP’s pattern of targeting YSRCP leaders like P. Nani and Kakani Govardhan Reddy with false cases.

Gajjala Sudhir Bhargav Reddy added, “The government files false cases to hide its failure to deliver promises. Despite the SP and victims’ families confirming TDP’s role, the Pinnelli brothers were wrongly named due to TDP MLA pressure.” He affirmed YSRCP’s legal fight and support for the Pinnelli brothers.

YSRCP demands the immediate removal of the false charges against Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy and Venkatarami Reddy, warning of legal action if the government fails to act.