YSRCP chief YS Jagan urges party to stay positive

Tadepalli: YSRCP leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy told the party members to remove the feeling of defeat from their minds and start reconnecting with the public in a confident manner. He asserted that their electral loss was neither fair nor just. He urged party members to reconnect with the public as every household had been touched by the YSRCP’s welfare agenda for five years.

Addressing the YSRCP’s extended meeting, which was attended by former ministers, MPs, and MLAs, YS Jagan expressed hope that the party will come back to power with more vigour in the 2029 Assembly elections as the same people will see through Chandrababu's alleged deceptions.

Analysing the party’s performance in the recent elections, YSRCP chief stressed that the party retained 60 percent of its vote share and compared to 2019 it lost only 10 percent vote share. He expressed confidence that this 10 percent would eventually recognise the deceptive tactics of the TDP leader Chandrababu.

Given the YSRCP’s comprehensive welfare schemes, YS Jagan expressed surprise and said that they had fulfilled 99 percent of their manifesto promises which is an unprecedented achievement in the state's history. He also highlighted how the YSRCP regime disbursed Rs 2.7 lakh crore to the people through the direct benefit transfer (DBT) programme. He also noted the significant increase in pension amounts and beneficiaries during his term. He questioned what happened to the affection and gratitude he expected from these 66 lakh pensioners who had directly benefited from his government's policies.

