YSRCP Chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Announces Statewide Campaign Against Naidu Government

Tadepalli, Andhra Pradesh: YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has called for a state-wide movement against the ruling coalition government, accusing it of failing to address key issues impacting various communities.

In a strategic meeting held at his Tadepalli office on Wednesday with district party presidents, secretaries, general secretaries, and regional coordinators, Jagan outlined a series of planned protests focusing on farmers’ issues, rising electricity charges, and fee reimbursement delays.

Key Campaign Dates and Activities

December 11, 2024: Protests for Farmers

Rallies will be organized across the state to highlight farmers' struggles, followed by the submission of petitions to district collectors.

Demands:

₹20,000 investment assistance per farmer

Fair support prices for grains

Renewal of free crop insurance

December 27, 2024: Protests Against Electricity Charge Hikes

YSRCP plans to mobilize people to submit petitions at SE offices and CMD offices, raising concerns over the increased electricity tariffs.

Demands:

Immediate rollback of the electricity tariff hikes

January 3, 2025: Protests for Fee Reimbursement

Students will join YSRCP leaders in submitting petitions to collectors' offices, urging the government to address delays in fee reimbursements and accommodation dues.

Demands:

Immediate release of pending fee reimbursement arrears

Timely payment of accommodation dues

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has called on party cadres to ensure these campaigns are conducted with full public participation, emphasizing the need for accountability from the ruling government.

Also read: YSRCP to Strategize on Fighting Anti-People Policies in State-Level Meet