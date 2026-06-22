YS Jagan to Visit Pulivendula from June 23 to 25

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is set to visit Pulivendula on Tuesday evening as part of a three-day tour scheduled from June 23 to June 25.

During his stay, Jagan will participate in several programmes and interact with party leaders, cadre, and the public. Upon his arrival in Pulivendula on Tuesday evening, he will hold meetings with YSRCP leaders and workers at the camp office, followed by a public grievance redressal programme (Praja Darbar).

On June 24, Jagan will visit the Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple at Bhumayyagaripalle in Vemula mandal. The temple received development funds exceeding Rs 1.5 crore during the tenure of the YSRCP government when Jagan served as Chief Minister. He is scheduled to offer special prayers at the temple before returning to the Pulivendula camp office.

Later in the day, Jagan will once again conduct a Praja Darbar, where he is expected to interact with residents and party workers arriving from various parts of the district. The programme will provide an opportunity for people to present their grievances and discuss local issues with the YSRCP chief.

Jagan is scheduled to conclude his tour and leave Pulivendula on the morning of June 25.