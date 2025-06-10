YS Jagan to Visit Podili on June 11 to Meet Struggling Tobacco Farmers

Andhra Pradesh former Chief Minister and YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit Podili in the Prakasam district tomorrow, Wednesday, June 11th. He plans to personally meet with tobacco farmers to understand the challenges they face, particularly the lack of fair prices for their produce.

This visit was originally scheduled for May 28th, but it was postponed due to weather conditions. YS Jagan is now expected to arrive at the Podili Tobacco Board around 10 AM tomorrow. During his visit, he will speak directly with farmers, listen to their struggles, and offer reassurance.