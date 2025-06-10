TS Inter Supplementary Result 2025 Out Soon: Check Scores at tgbie.cgg.gov.in

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is set to release the Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations (IPASE) Result 2025 soon on the official website at tgbie.cgg.gov.in. Students who appeared for the supplementary exams can check their scores online by following a few simple steps.

When to Expect the Results

As per the previous time trend, TS Inter Supplementary Result 2025 shall be released in the second week of June 2025. The following official website can be viewed for the declaration of the result.

Summary of TS Inter Supplementary Exams 2025

Exam Name: Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations (IPASE)

Board Name: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE)

Academic Year: 2024-25

Official Website: tgbie.cgg.gov.in

Exam Dates: March 5 - 25, 2025 (previous session), May 22 - 30, 2025 (IPASE Inter exams)

Result Date: Expected in June 2025

How to Check TS Inter IPASE Result 2025

To check the TS Inter Supplementary Result 2025, students can follow these steps:

Visit the official website at tgbie.cgg.gov.in

Click on the 'Result' tab on the homepage

Select 'TS Inter IPASE Result 1st and 2nd Year 2025' link

Enter your login credentials

Click on 'Submit' to see your results

Download your results for further reference

What to Expect in Marks Memo

The TS Inter Supplementary Result 2025 will contain the following information:

Student's name

Hall ticket number

Stream

Total marks

Marks secured

Subject-wise grades

Grade/division secured

Result status (Pass/Fail)

Past Trends

From the past trends, the TS Inter IPASE Result declaration date has been different every year. Students may use past trends to forecast the likely date for the release of results.

2024: June 17

2023: July 7

2022: August 30

2021: June 28

2020: July 31

By keeping an eye on the official website and following the steps mentioned above, students can check their TS Inter Supplementary Result 2025 and plan their next steps accordingly.

Also read: NEET UG 2025 Results: Top Medical Colleges in India and cut-offs!