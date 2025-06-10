TS Inter Supplementary Result 2025 Out Soon: Check Scores at tgbie.cgg.gov.in
The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is set to release the Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations (IPASE) Result 2025 soon on the official website at tgbie.cgg.gov.in. Students who appeared for the supplementary exams can check their scores online by following a few simple steps.
When to Expect the Results
As per the previous time trend, TS Inter Supplementary Result 2025 shall be released in the second week of June 2025. The following official website can be viewed for the declaration of the result.
Summary of TS Inter Supplementary Exams 2025
- Exam Name: Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations (IPASE)
- Board Name: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE)
- Academic Year: 2024-25
- Official Website: tgbie.cgg.gov.in
- Exam Dates: March 5 - 25, 2025 (previous session), May 22 - 30, 2025 (IPASE Inter exams)
- Result Date: Expected in June 2025
How to Check TS Inter IPASE Result 2025
To check the TS Inter Supplementary Result 2025, students can follow these steps:
- Visit the official website at tgbie.cgg.gov.in
- Click on the 'Result' tab on the homepage
- Select 'TS Inter IPASE Result 1st and 2nd Year 2025' link
- Enter your login credentials
- Click on 'Submit' to see your results
- Download your results for further reference
What to Expect in Marks Memo
The TS Inter Supplementary Result 2025 will contain the following information:
- Student's name
- Hall ticket number
- Stream
- Total marks
- Marks secured
- Subject-wise grades
- Grade/division secured
- Result status (Pass/Fail)
Past Trends
From the past trends, the TS Inter IPASE Result declaration date has been different every year. Students may use past trends to forecast the likely date for the release of results.
- 2024: June 17
- 2023: July 7
- 2022: August 30
- 2021: June 28
- 2020: July 31
By keeping an eye on the official website and following the steps mentioned above, students can check their TS Inter Supplementary Result 2025 and plan their next steps accordingly.
