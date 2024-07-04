YS Jagan Tweets on Alluri Sitarama Raju Jayanti

Andhra Pradesh's former chief minister and YSR Congress Party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy paid rich tributes to legendary freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju. July 4th is observed as Alluri Jayanti. Annually, on this day, the Andhra Pradesh state remembers and recalls the struggle and fight of rebellious leader Alluri against the British for the country's freedom. Alluri's sacrifice will always be remembered.

"A freedom fighter, a revolutionary hero who stood up against British rulers, and a leader who fought for the rights of tribals—our Alluri Sitarama Raju. To keep his struggles and sacrifices ever remembered, we have named a district in the state after him. Today, on the occasion of Alluri Sitarama Raju's birth anniversary, I wholeheartedly pay my respects," tweeted YS Jagan.