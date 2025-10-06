YS Jagan Tears into Chandrababu Over Rs 31,000 Crore Pending Arrears to Employees

In a scathing critique of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, YSRCP President and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy accused the ruling government of neglecting government employees, turning promises into “lies” and leaving them “on the streets.”

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Jagan alleged that Chandrababu Naidu’s administration has failed to implement key commitments made to government employees before coming to power.

“What were the promises you made to government employees before the elections? What are you doing now? You lured them with sweet words and promises to show them paradise, but ended up betraying them,” he wrote.

The former CM highlighted multiple areas of neglect that resulted in government employees suffering.

Demanding to know what happened to the PRC (Pay Revision Commission), YS Jagan recalled, “Under the YSRCP government, interim relief (IR) was announced for employees within weeks of taking charge. Under our government we set up a PRC and even appointed its chairman.”

He accused Chandrababu Naidu of refusing to give IR. “You dismissed the PRC chairman knowing that salaries would have to be raised, and have since done nothing — deliberately depriving employees of the pay raises they are legally and morally due,” he added.

Further, YS Jagan emphasized how the TDP ruling alliance betrayed government employees by promising hike in allowance payments, but ultimately forgetting the promise.

“Four DAs that were due remain pending. Employees were hopeful that DA would be cleared before Dussehra. Now Diwali is near — yet there is no sign of payment,” he pointed out.

Stressing that no review on Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) or Guaranteed Pension Scheme (GPS) has been done to find an acceptable solution, the former Chief Minister pointed out that PRC arrears due to employees, pending DAs, GPF, APGLI, medical reimbursements, retirement benefits, surrender leaves or encashment leaves — all of these together amount to nearly ₹31,000 crore in arrears.

“Employees are waiting for what is rightfully theirs; receiving not a single paisa, they are enduring hellish conditions,” he observed.

YS Jagan also blasted Chandrababu Naidu for failing to pay employees their salaries on the first of every month.

“This monthly uncertainty forces employees to wait anxiously. Even during the economic crisis caused by COVID we managed to pay salaries on time. Today, despite not being in such dire circumstances, you are failing to pay them and have circulated false propaganda about us,” he charged.

Further, the YSRCP chief condemned the handling of outsourced and contract employees, volunteers, and village-level staff, accusing the government of reversing reforms introduced under Jagan’s tenure. “You said you would help village and ward secretariat employees too; now you have driven them to the streets. You have crippled village clinics, PHCs, and government hospitals,” the message read.

Jagan framed the alleged neglect as a betrayal not only of public employees but also of the broader citizenry, concluding, “In nearly two years you have betrayed both employees and the public. All the promises you made have turned into lies. That is why everyone is coming out on the streets and confronting you.”

This public attack comes amid mounting dissatisfaction among government employees in the region, who have long demanded resolution of pending dues and proper implementation of welfare schemes.