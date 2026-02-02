YS Jagan Slams Mob Attacks on Ambati Rambabu, Jogi Ramesh; Calls It ‘Jungle Raj’ in AP

YSRCP president and former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy strongly condemned the alleged arson attacks on the residences of former ministers Ambati Rambabu and Jogi Ramesh, blaming “TDP goons and anti-social elements” for the incidents.

Ambati Rambabu’s house was targeted on Saturday night, while Jogi Ramesh’s residence was set on fire on Sunday. Reacting sharply, Jagan Mohan Reddy described the attacks as a symbol of “jungle raj” and warned Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu of serious consequences.

ప్రజాస్వామ్యంలో, మీరు చేసిన తప్పుడు ఆరోపణలు తప్పు అని, ఏకంగా కేంద్ర ప్రభుత్వానికి చెందిన ల్యాబులు NDDB, NDRI నిర్ధారణ చేసిన తర్వాత, మీరుచేసిన ఆ తప్పులకు మిమ్మల్ని ప్రశ్నిస్తే, జీర్ణించుకోలేక అంబటి రాంబాబు, జోగి ర‌మేశ్ ఇళ్లకు మీరు నిప్పు పెట్టడం, ఆ దుశ్చర్యలతో భయాన్ని… pic.twitter.com/pA288I5ZIL — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) February 1, 2026

In a post on social media platform X, the former chief minister said the fire lit at the homes of the two leaders reflected lawlessness and barbaric governance. He warned that the flames of anger ignited against democracy would eventually consume the government itself.

Jagan Mohan Reddy alleged that after central government laboratories — NDDB and NDRI — had established that earlier allegations made by the ruling dispensation were false, those responsible were unable to accept the truth. “Unable to digest this, you set fire to the houses of Ambati Rambabu and Jogi Ramesh and assume that such acts will instil fear. Chandrababu garu, that is nothing but an illusion,” he said.

“The fire you lit is one you have set to your own government. The arson at the houses of Ambati Rambabu and Jogi Ramesh stands as a symbol of anarchy, jungle raj and barbaric rule. Remember, this fire will not rest until it reduces your government to ashes,” Jagan Mohan Reddy warned.

He further cautioned that the people’s anger would rise sharply in the coming days and completely engulf the government. “In a democracy, the hand that fans the flames of violence will inevitably be burnt. Anarchy and savage rule cannot last. The jungle raj you have created will certainly be uprooted. This is a truth history has repeatedly proven,” he asserted.