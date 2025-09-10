YS Jagan’s Crucial Press Meet Today, September 10: All Eyes on Him

Former Chief Minister and YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is set to hold a crucial press conference shortly from his camp office in Tadepalli. The press meet comes amid ongoing political developments in Andhra Pradesh.

According to party sources, Jagan is expected to raise several key issues, including:

Problems being faced by farmers under the current coalition government.

The move towards privatization of medical colleges.

Allegations of large-scale land scams, where lands worth thousands of crores were allegedly handed over to benamis.

Jagan is also likely to question why the YSRCP has not been given the status of main opposition in the Assembly. He has been repeatedly accusing the Chandrababu-led government of denying the opposition adequate time to raise people’s concerns, and is now using the media platform to directly confront the ruling dispensation.