YS Jagan Responds to Singayya Death Case, Asks TDP: “Can’t You Handle the Support YSRCP Is Receiving?”

With the TDP government filing a case against YSRCP chief Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in connection with the death of a man in Palnadu, the former Chief Minister hit back with a barrage of questions directed at the Chandrababu Naidu-led government.

A 53-year-old man, identified as Singayya, died after he allegedly came under the wheels of Jagan's car during his visit to Rentapalla village in Palnadu district on June 18.

Initially, Guntur SP Satish Kumar stated that the man had died after being hit by an unauthorized vehicle. However, in a statement issued on Sunday, the SP revised his stance, announcing that a case had been filed against Jagan Mohan Reddy, car driver Ramana Reddy, Rajya Sabha MP Y.V. Subba Reddy, and former ministers Perni Nani and Vidadala Rajini based on CCTV and drone footage.

Responding sharply, the YSRCP president accused Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu of dragging politics to a new low.

Posing a series of questions, Jagan asked, "Why did the TDP government impose restrictions on my tour to Rentapalla and prohibit public attendance? When you or Pawan Kalyan were touring, did we ever impose such restrictions?”

He further questioned whether it was wrong for him, as the Leader of the Opposition, to visit party workers’ homes and express solidarity with farmers and the public.

Jagan also raised concerns over the withdrawal and inconsistent application of Z+ category security. "Is Z+ security not an automatic right for a former Chief Minister? Does any government have the authority to grant or revoke such security based on personal whims?" he asked.

Stating that security protocols must be followed regardless of the ruling party, he said: “Once the state is informed of a former CM’s tour, it is bound by protocol to provide Z+ security. This applies to you, me, or anyone else.”

Jagan emphasized the importance of rope parties and pilot vehicles during such tours. “When a route map is submitted and a crowd is expected, isn’t it the government’s responsibility to deploy rope parties around the convoy to ensure no one falls near the vehicle?” he said.

Questioning the absence of such arrangements, he asked: “If the rope parties and pilot vehicles were indeed present, how did someone fall under the vehicle? What’s the truth — that no security was provided, or that no such incident occurred?”

He noted that the state is responsible for providing a bulletproof vehicle and government-designated driver for a former Chief Minister with Z+ security. “Since the government didn’t provide a proper bulletproof car, I purchased one myself with official approval. The government assigned the driver as per protocol. With your pilot vehicles and rope parties escorting the convoy, wasn’t the responsibility still yours?” he asked.

Jagan also questioned the SP’s shifting statements and accused the TDP of playing diversionary politics. He alleged the case was an attempt to deflect attention from the government’s failures.

“Is this because I exposed your broken promises, financial mismanagement, and Red Book-style governance? Is public support for me and discontent toward you so difficult to digest?” Jagan asked, calling the actions “utterly shameful.”

He added that his party acted swiftly after learning about the tragic incident. Prathipadu in-charge Balasani Kiran, followed by former Minister Ambati Rambabu and other leaders, rushed to the hospital. The family of the deceased was visited the next day, and ₹10 lakh in financial assistance was extended.

“We did everything we could. The deceased was a supporter of our party, which only strengthened our responsibility. Even when another fan died of a heart attack during the same tour, we responded similarly. Yet, propaganda is being spread against us. Isn’t it ironic that you lecture us on humanity and ethics?” he said.

Finally, Jagan turned the question back at Naidu: “What did you do when people died during your rallies? How much did you care? Are you in any position to talk about humanity or morality? Change — at least now.”