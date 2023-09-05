YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Says AP's Teachers are Enabling 'Revolutionary Changes'

Marking Teachers Day, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy today appreciated the teaching community in the State for effectively backing his government's educational policies.

The YSRCP chief tweeted that the government teachers are skillfully implementing the pioneering changes ushered in by the state government in the field of education. By acknowledging the efforts of teachers, the CM has boosted the morale of government servants.

"The role played by teachers in shaping future generations is commendable. This Teacher's Day, I extend my best wishes to all the teachers who are working hard to prepare our poor children to face stiff competition and to help them reach global standards. Our teachers have been dutifully implementing the revolutionary changes espoused by the state government in the field of education," Jagan said.

He also paid a rich tribute to former President Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, whose birth anniversary is celebrated as the Teachers Day.

