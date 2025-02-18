YS Jagan Meets Vallabhaneni Vamsi in Jail, Fires on Chandrababu Naidu for Revenge Politics

The YSRCP has come out in strong support of former Gannavaram MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi, who was arrested in connection with alleged cases filed by opposition leaders. YSRCP chief and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy visited Vamsi at the Vijayawada Sub-Jail on Tuesday morning to express his solidarity.

During the meeting, Jagan Mohan Reddy held discussions with Vamsi to understand the sequence of events leading to his arrest. Vamsi's wife, Pankaja Sri, accompanied the Chief Minister into the jail premises. Following their meeting, Jagan addressed the media outside the jail. His visit sparked significant activity in the area, with a large crowd gathering near the jail premises.

Heavy Police Deployment and Restrictions

In response to the surge of YSRCP leaders and supporters assembling at the jail, the police imposed stringent security measures. Unannounced restrictions were enforced, including barricades and the implementation of Section 144, prohibiting large gatherings within a 500-meter radius of the jail.

The police prevented anyone from approaching the vicinity, even obstructing Pankaja Sri’s vehicle and insisting she walk to the jail entrance. Former ministers, ex-MLAs, public representatives, and corporators who attempted to visit the jail were also denied entry, leading to strong protests from YSRCP cadres.

Furthermore, media personnel were not allowed near the premises, with the police reportedly forcing journalists to vacate the area. The YSRCP has condemned what it describes as excessive police action, expressing anger over the restrictions imposed on party leaders and the press.

Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit and the unfolding events indicate that the issue is likely to escalate politically in the coming days.