YS Jagan at Juvvaladinne – Live Updates

“Nearly 95% of project works completed,” says YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Addressing the gathering, YS Jagan said the government had initiated four new ports across the state.

He highlighted that 10 fishing harbours and six fish landing centres were established to boost the fisheries sector.

“We worked extensively to improve the livelihoods of fishermen,” he stated.

The former Chief Minister noted that projects worth ₹26,000 crore were undertaken with all necessary approvals.

He added that the Maritime Board was introduced to accelerate port development works.

“Almost 95% of the overall project works have been completed,” Jagan reiterated.

He said Mulapeta Port works are 35% complete, while progress at Machilipatnam Port has also reached 35%.

Kakinada Port works have been fast-tracked, he added.

“The Ramayapatnam Port is nearing completion,” Jagan stated.

Questioning the current regime, he asked:

“Why is the coalition government not completing the remaining works?”

He recalled that the Juvvaladinne project was virtually inaugurated on March 12, 2024.

“We planned a port every 50 km along the Andhra coastline to drive economic growth,” he said.

Jagan alleged that former CM N. Chandrababu Naidu never focused on ports or fishing harbours.

“It has been two years since Juvvaladinne was dedicated to the nation, yet it has not been handed over to fishermen,” he remarked.

He said Juvvaladinne has the potential to yield 41,000 tonnes of fish annually.

“Had our government continued, 1,250 boats would have been operating here by now,” he claimed.

Jagan accused the government of allocating land to a private defence company and alleged a conspiracy to displace fishermen from Juvvaladinne.

“The YSRCP government will return to power, and we will remove the private defence company from here,” he asserted.

“All 10 fishing harbours belong to the fishermen,” he added.

Watch YS Jagan's Speech at Juvvaladinne

Interaction with Fishermen

During a face-to-face interaction, a fisherman said:

“The Juvvaladinne Fishing Harbour exists because of Jagan.”

He added that migration reduced significantly after the harbour was constructed.

Fishermen demanded that the harbour should remain exclusively for their use.

They also urged the government to prevent Tamil Nadu boats from entering Andhra waters.

Concerns were raised that the harbour might be handed over to private entities, affecting livelihoods.

Fishermen alleged that the coalition government is harming their interests.

Former Minister Kakani’s Remarks

Former minister Kakani said:

“The credit for Juvvaladinne goes entirely to YS Jagan.”

He alleged a conspiracy by the coalition government to stall the operationalisation of the harbour.

“Privatisation is hurting fishermen’s livelihoods,” he said.

He noted that the Juvvaladinne Fishing Harbour was built across 70 acres at a cost of ₹300 crore.

“Bringing 10 fishing harbours to the state is a major achievement of Jagan,” he added.

On-Ground Update

YS Jagan inspected the Juvvaladinne Fishing Harbour during his visit.

He is scheduled to hold a meeting with fishermen shortly.